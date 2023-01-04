Eastbourne author Tony Flood offers Fall Guy, his third in crime series

Eastbourne author Tony Flood offers Fall Guy – Who Really Killed His Wife? The book is the third in his series of thrillers featuring DCI Harvey Livermore.

Tony Flood

Tony, aged 78, said: “I've been encouraged by some fellow authors describing Livermore as one of the top new fictional policemen so I think my latest book will again appeal to people.”

George Thornhill returns home early for his fashion model wife Isabella's 32nd birthday and finds her lying on the lounge floor dying from a stab wound, Tony explains.

“His attempts to save her cause him to be covered in her blood and leave his fingerprints on the murder weapon. This results in him being convicted of murder. George's devastated sister Myra persuades DCI Harvey Livermore to reopen the case after discovering that a neighbour saw someone leave the crime scene by the back door and other suspects emerge.

“My first work of fiction was the fantasy adventure Secret Potion, which went to number one in its category on Amazon and has been recommended by other authors for Harry Potter fans of all ages. My celebrity book My Life With The Stars – Sizzling Secrets Spilled! is full of anecdotes and revelations about showbiz and sports personalities including Eric Morecambe, Elvis Presley, Kylie Minogue, George Best, Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Joan Collins, Strictly Come Dancing stars, Muhammad Ali and Bobby Moore, with whom I worked.

“I then turned to writing in another genre with spicy crime thriller Triple Tease, endorsed by best-selling author Peter James, actor Brian Capron and The Sun newspaper's Stuart Pink.

“Following the success of Triple Tease, I wrote Stitch Up! – Killer Or Victim?

“DCI Livermore, who has been praised by Peter James, is confronted with the dilemma of whether to reopen a case in the third book in the series, Fall Guy – Who Really Killed His Wife?

"This comes after George Thornhill is convicted of killing his wife Isabella. It seemed an open and shut case until George's sister Myra finds a neighbour who saw someone leave the crime scene by the back door.

“My wife and fellow author Heather Flood and I conjure up humour, pathos, love, nostalgia and a load of surprises in our jointly written book Laughs And Tears Galore! Stories and poems with twists.

"Oh, and there's some trickery as well!

"I often exchange ideas with my wife Heather, whose own fantasy adventure Purple Mist – An Out-Of-This-World Adventure, Mousey Mousey series and Giant Sticker Monster And Other Children's Stories have also received glowing endorsements and reviews.

"I spent most of my working life as a journalist, initially on local and regional papers and then on nationals. I was also controller of information at Sky Television and enjoyed a spell with The People newspaper before retiring in 2010.”