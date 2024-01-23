Eastbourne resident, Fred Titchener, has published his debut fiction novel

The author explains, ‘I wrote the book during the covid epidemic and drew on experiences over the twenty-five years I spent involved in counter terrorism. During this time I saw death and destruction on a massive scale. I witnessed my friends and colleagues dying as a result of acts of terrorism and consequently felt a strong moral duty to do my best to interrupt the violence. I formed the Metropolitan Bomb data Centre [now national] and through investigations into how the terrorists got their weaponry had the opportunity to interrupt the flow of weapons and bomb making materials.’Entangled in Terror is an exciting action thriller which takes an interesting look at the ongoing debate over the current world political situation and a fascinating insight into terrorism. Fred continues, ‘This book is a plea for governments and all good people to seek out peaceful solutions to problems, listen to other’s points of view and be willing to compromise and act with compassion. The book suggests that individuals caught up in terrorism can draw back from the brink, however if they don’t the result could devastate their lives … or end them.’Fred served in the Royal Navy and then in the Metropolitan Police as an officer with the Anti-Terrorist Branch. He was awarded the British Empire Medal for service to counter terrorism and has an honours degree in Science and Technology. Fred adds, ‘Entangled in Terror touches on many themes and is incredibly thought provoking. The story carries a message in the form of a warning – don’t get involved in violence and look to see who is attempting to draw you into its deadly downhill spiral.’About the bookAbu Salem, leader of a deadly terrorist group intent on disrupting peace in Palestine, is prepared to involve anyone in his ruthless search for political power. Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, Rory, a boy who has grown up in a pro-Republican household which is actively engaged in terrorism, is a perfect subject for exploitation. About the author The author, Fred Titchener, was involved in counter-terrorism in the United Kingdom and elsewhere for twenty-five years and served in the armed forces in Aden. He is now retired and lives in Sussex, where he enjoys playing bowls and has had several exhibitions of paintings. This is Fred’s first thriller. He has written two other books and a number of ‘murder mystery’ plays. Entangled in Terror (RRP £10.99) is published by The Conrad Press on 20th January 2024 and can be ordered from Amazon and all good bookshops.ISBN: 978-1914913815