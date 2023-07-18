Eastbourne’s Psychy Poet promises “more heartfelt depths"

Eastbourne’s Psychy Poet Laurie Wilkinson is promising “more heartfelt depths of (himself) yet again” with his 12th book for his charity, Help for Heroes.

Laurie Wilkinson

Laurie, who had a career in psychiatry, is promising “illuminating verse” that will “stir emotions with vivid poetry to illuminate our lives and beyond.”

“People have kindly commented that I have a unique way of seeing aspects of our lives and turning them into insightful and inspirational verse reflecting the everyday and sometimes even shedding light on those very private corners that we rarely go to. Further comments add quite wonderfully that my poems can also leave folks gasping and emotional. Having actually witnessed this, I sincerely hope this latest book adds to a reputation of beautiful yet powerful prose.

“Sylvie Blackmore, a presenter on BBC Radio Sussex and Surrey, has two poems about her in this latest book which stems from me being a guest on her Sunday afternoon show 20-plus times over nearly three years. One particular poem, Inner Tears won a prestigious festival poetry competition in 2022, and very topically there are also three poems about the NHS and a very recent experience of being in hospital for the very first time in all my life. I have included the popular four subject sections again which include romance, with sultry and amorous offerings including Gift Wrapped, Snuggle and If You See a Chance, humour includes dealing with cactus plants, supermarkets and Curse of the Orange Clad Men!

“The reflection section poems have mixed thoughts of All Change about personal life today, Homesick and that important My Chair that we all battle over! Tragedy then completes the sections with a very poignant Home Alone and heart-rending offerings of Blanket and Not The Kids.

“Very much an Eastbourne's resident now as The Psychy Poet I have proudly had my poems read on national radio. Thus I present my latest book at only £9.99 with every confidence of experienced practice now, with satisfyingly glowing reviews.”