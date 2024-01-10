Exploring Worthing's notorious Victorian typhoid epidemic

Colin, aged 73, said: “When I joined the Friends of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery group, I quickly became aware that a large number of victims of Worthing’s 1893 typhoid epidemic were buried in this cemetery and that, already the names of some 120 victims were known because two individuals had purchased many death certificates. I did some research for the 2012 guided typhoid tour of the cemetery and, over the years, joined in purchasing still more death certificates. When an Open University student chose this epidemic as the subject for an assignment, we then had four individuals to shoulder the expense of purchasing death certificates and, by August 2021, we had identified 194 victims – six more than the official figure. Come August 2021, the four of us realised we were the first people to have identified all 194 victims of the epidemic and we wanted to find a way of preserving that knowledge for future generations. One way of doing that was to write a book containing that data but put in historical context and with detail about how the authorities and residents reacted. Chris Hare in one of his local history books had written a compelling account 1893 – Fever Year and the Forty Thieves. This examined carefully whether or not some town councillors and others in authority had used their position to make financial gain from other’s misery. Chris generously agreed to donate an updated version of that chapter to the new book. Meanwhile, Malcolm Linfield was descended from gentlemen who had responded much more honourably than those described by Chris. Malcolm provided a detailed description of their activity along with an account of nurses, doctors, a vicar and teachers whose devotion to duty led to their demise. Another chapter was devoted to how ordinary townsfolk received financial support from the Mayor’s Relief Fund and from the Methodist Church. Our Open University graduate presented Facts & Figures with Detailed Analysis. Throughout, comparisons were made explicitly and implicitly to our recent experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.