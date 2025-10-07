Feminism meets Football: Author Karen Dobres in conversation with Guy Pratt
Karen will be discussing the world of Lewes FC, the pleasures of football, and important, practical ideas for feminists in all walks of life during a special event on Sunday 26 October.
“I love Lewes FC,” says Karen, “but it was a very masculine atmosphere when I joined the board. I learned so much about men and women working together, and how feminist ideals can thrive anywhere.”
Karen will be discussing her experiences with author and musician Guy Pratt (My Bass and Other Animals) at The Star Inn, Alfriston. Tickets for the afternoon session cost £6, and include a discount on the retails price of Pitch Invasion.
Details and tickets are available at sponsor Much Ado Books, and on-line on the Events page at www.muchadobooks.com