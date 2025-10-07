Feminism meets Football: Author Karen Dobres in conversation with Guy Pratt

By Nash Robbins
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 14:56 BST
Karen Dobres didn’t expect to enjoy watching football, and certainly didn’t plan to become a Director of Lewes Football Club. But she did – and her brilliantly funny account of bringing a feminist mindset into a man’s world, Pitch Invasion : My story as a feminist on a Football Club board, is also a pointed exploration of battles won and lost, and lessons learned.

Karen will be discussing the world of Lewes FC, the pleasures of football, and important, practical ideas for feminists in all walks of life during a special event on Sunday 26 October.

“I love Lewes FC,” says Karen, “but it was a very masculine atmosphere when I joined the board. I learned so much about men and women working together, and how feminist ideals can thrive anywhere.”

Karen will be discussing her experiences with author and musician Guy Pratt (My Bass and Other Animals) at The Star Inn, Alfriston. Tickets for the afternoon session cost £6, and include a discount on the retails price of Pitch Invasion.

Details and tickets are available at sponsor Much Ado Books, and on-line on the Events page at www.muchadobooks.com

