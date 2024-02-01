Fishbourne Literary Festival confirms 2024 line-up

Louis de Bernieres (credit Ivan Bartholomew)

Spokeswoman Carol Lee said: “Fishbourne Literary Festival is again holding its amazing annual festival, bringing together a wealth of talented authors to inspire and discuss literature to an enthusiastic audience of literary fans. It will be held in the historic village church of St Peter and St Mary in Fishbourne, nestled between the harbour water meadows and the South Downs. The festival opens at 9am and closes at 5pm. It will be an enjoyable day out for all book lovers. Book online at www.fishbourneliteraryfestival.co.uk.

“This year’s programme launches remarkable authors who will share insights into the inspiration behind their creative writing. The line-up includes Kate Mosse, Louis de Bernières, Gordon Griffin, Paul Kerensa and the panel of crime writers, Nicola Williams, Greg Mosse and Lesley Thomson. They promise a diverse range of perspectives and literary styles to captivate the interest of the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The festival will take place in the historic St Peter and St Mary Church and in the modern community hall. Authors’ talks, costing £30, will be held in the church, a perfect setting to engage with the authors and to enjoy the talks – and an ideal venue to encourage questions and answers. To hear the authors’ talks, book well before the event to avoid disappointment.

“All visitors are welcome to enjoy a range of stalls in the modernised community hall. There will be book signings; Kate’s unique bookshop will sell treasures of second-hand books; Karen’s café will be offering refreshments and a place to sit, eat and discuss; Enchanted England will run a card stall whilst visitors will have the opportunity to explore the stunning location of the water meadows leading to the harbour.

“The Festival has in the past shared proceeds and supported charities such as the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, Stone Pillow and the Apuldram Centre. The chosen charity partner for 2024 is Tuppenny Barn, a children’s food education and horticultural therapy charity based in Southbourne.”

Selected as one of the 20 Best of Young British Novelists, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin author and multi award winning novelist Louis de Bernieres is a successful and diverse writer of novels, plays and poetry. Works include The Book of Job, one in a series of books reprinted from the Bible, a play, Sunday Morning at the Centre of the World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Griffin is best known as a multi-award winning narrator of audiobooks. He has recorded 950+ and is an established actor from Shakespeare to rock musicals. He presented Playschool and in his first film he acted in a scene with Gregory Peck and Sophia Loren.