How a book by seven Eastbourne authors became a bestseller on Amazon

Driven by Desire, a family saga containing conflict, passion, and kidnap and written by a collective of seven local authors, has received massive support in a promotion drive which has made it a best-seller.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the authors, Tony Flood, explains: "A promotion for the new edition of Driven by Desire on social media has received far more support than we dreamed of and taken us zooming up the ranking lists into the top four.

"People saw that the book had been given excellent reviews and answered our call to buy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We sold far more copies than we ever expected and, as a result, the paperback has risen dramatically in the Amazon rankings to become No.4 best-seller in its category."

Tony Flood

Members of Eastbourne group Anderida Writers, Francis Wait, John Newton, Deane Smith, Richard Rewell, and Tony Flood, are among the seven authors, while John Silverton has also made a contribution to the book.

The other two authors are Tim Purcell and Karen Glennon.