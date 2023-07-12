How writers from World War Two inspired Eastbourne author's latest novel

Siobhan Curham, who resides in Eastbourne, East Sussex, is set to release her latest standalone novel, The Storyteller of Auschwitz this month. This utterly gripping and unforgettable World War Two historical novel will be published by Bookouture on July 13 and will be available from Amazon.

It was whilst researching for The Paris Network, one of the author's previous historical titles published in 2022, that Siobhan came across novelist Irène Némirovsky. Némirovsky had been a bestselling novelist in France before the war, but once the Germans began their occupation, Jewish authors were no longer allowed to be published there.

Siobhan said: “After I read about Irène Némirovsky’s story, I couldn’t get it out of my head. As a novelist myself, it felt impossible to imagine what it must have been like to be told that your publisher could no longer publish your work because you were Jewish. I was hugely inspired by the fact that she continued to write.”

The author, having also read Etty Hillesum’s diary and letters and Dr Viktor Frankl's Man’s Search for Meaning, found that each of these writers added a vital what if to the starting point of her novel.

The Storyteller of Auschwitz

What if a bestselling French author lost her publishing deal because she was Jewish, and ended up being deported to Auschwitz? And what if she decided that she wasn’t going to be beaten, that she would use her storytelling skills to help encourage and inspire her fellow prisoners to find purpose and meaning?

And so the character of Claudette (Etty) Weil was born.

