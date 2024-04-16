Latest ‘Brains at the Bevy’ event to explore writing true crime and forensic psychology

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kim, who is Head of Library Academic Engagement at the university, will talk about the process of writing a true crime book from rooting around in libraries and archives to drawing on historical sources to bring stories from the past to life.

Principal Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, Dr Gemma Graham, will also focus on media representation of true crime. She will explore how criminal cases are often sensationalised and put on trial in the media before they even enter the courtroom.

The talks will be followed by a round of discussion with Kim and Gemma answering questions from the audience.

Brains at the Bevy.

Kim’s book, ‘The Mysterious Mrs Hood’, published in February 2024, was inspired by years of research triggered by a casual conversation with her grandmother when she was only 10 years old.

She said: “I can vividly remember the day: I was looking through my grandparents’ old photographs, when I came across a black-and-white image of a man and a woman, posing for a formal portrait in a photographer’s studio. ‘Who are these people?’ I asked my grandmother. She pointed to the woman. ‘That’s Mary Jane Bennett, my mother’s half-sister.’ My grandmother paused, before adding: ‘She was murdered just before my mother was born.’”

Kim added: “The catalyst came when I was asked by Chalkboard TV to share my research with them for a show called Murder, Mystery and My Family, which re-examined historical murder cases with the intention of testing the conviction of the accused.

"Having watched the finished episode, I remember feeling that it was heavily weighted in favour of the accused and Mary Jane’s voice seemed to have been lost in the retelling of the story. I decided to write the book to provide a more balanced account.”

About The Bevy

The Bevy is a community owned pub and cafe, run by local staff, volunteers and shareholders. Its mission is to improve the lives of people in the local Moulsecoomb and Bevendean area.

The longstanding partnership between the University of Brighton and The Bevy in Moulsecoomb – the UK’s first, and most probably still the only, community pub in an urban area – brings together experts from the university and the local community to share and discuss their knowledge at a venue which prides itself on being "more than a pub".