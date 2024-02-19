Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes FC became 100% fan-owned in 2010 and since then has forged a reputation for using football as an engine for social good. Having democratised football, the club, known as The Rooks, have decided to spread their wings and help to make novel-writing more accessible too.

This year The Rooker Prize is once again sponsored by award-winning podcast hosts, successful musicians, writers and actors Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt of The Rockonteurs, as well as publishers Hachette UK who, like Lewes FC in football, are keen to break new ground and challenge established thinking in publishing.

‘The Rockonteurs’ is the UK’s most popular music podcast and, as Guy Pratt explained: “Is all about great stories, like so many great songs. I’m also proud to support my brilliant local club in any way.”

The Rooker Prize

The winner of The Rooker Prize receives a beautiful hand-carved wooden trophy plus £250 to go to the charity of their choice. Hachette UK - one of the UK’s leading publishing groups - is also offering an incredible and exclusive additional prize.

The winner will receive an hour’s feedback/ coaching session at Hachette UK’s offices in London where their entry will be discussed with an experienced editor, to hopefully help kickstart a new career.

The only condition for entry is that you are an owner of Lewes Football Club. Anyone can sign up for their single share via the LewesFC.com website.

The Rooker prize is now open for entries. To enter: Type your 250 word opening to a novel and the book title on one side of A4, stating the genre. Attach it to an email to [email protected] with the subject line: ROOKER PRIZE ENTRY, and put your name and contact details in the email.

Closing date is Friday, April 19, 2024.

The winner will be announced on International Crow and Raven Appreciation Day – Saturday, April 27.