Lisa Snowdon to host Goodwood event for Menopause awareness month

To mark the end of Menopause Awareness Month, Goodwood Health & Wellbeing have announced an event.
By Henry Bryant
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST
To mark the end of Menopause Awareness Month, Goodwood Health & Wellbeing is excited to announce an event for the cause. This will feature UK top model, TV and radio presenter, Lisa Snowdon for a relaxed and informal morning at the Goodwood Hotel.

On Tuesday, October 31, Lisa will share her own experience of the menopause and talk about her passion – to help women going through those changing years, to feel better about themselves, and put the joy back into their lives.

Lisa’s new book, ‘Just Getting Started: Lessons in Life, Love and Menopause’, is included in the ticket prices. Guests will also have the chance to get it signed too.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Lisa Snowdon attends the National Television Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on September 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Lisa Snowdon attends the National Television Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on September 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
There are two ticket options. Their ‘Brunch with Lisa’ ticket gives you an arrival time of 10am, a welcome drink and a brunch buffet at Goodwood’s Gut Health Programme served in their restaurant, Farmer, Butcher, Chef. Lisa will be available to chat and sign copies of her book at this point.

After brunch, there’s a talk and Q&A session with Lisa. Finally, everyone will leave with a goodie bag containing a selection of menopause supporting food products from Goodwood’s organic Home Farm shop, as well as a selection of spa treats. The cost for the brunch ticket is £65 per person.

Alternatively, guests can join at 11.30am for the same selection of drinks and a seat at Lisa’s talk and Q&A session before leaving with a mini goodie bag and a copy of Lisa’s life-affirming book.The cost for the Q&A session is £45 per person.

