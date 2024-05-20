Local author Paul Young to attend book signing event

By Sharon DavisContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 15:17 BST
Paul Young (not the singer) will be signing copies of his new book "Escape On Yr Wyddfa" at Hailsham Lions Book Shop on June 1. In conjunction with the Hailsham-based internet radio station Radio Illumini, the event will commence at 12 noon.

Building on the success of his Cornwall set "The Island Mysteries" trilogy, Paul's new story takes readers into the mountainous peaks of North Wales to reveal the truth behind a young couple's relationship which will never be the same again.

Paul was born and raised in East Sussex, where he still lives with his wife Nichola and two children, Isabel and Jack, and quotes Richard Osmon's "Thursday Murder Club" and Dan Brown's "The Da Vinci Code" as inspiration for his fiction writing.

Writing is a new adventure for Paul, having been a softwave engineer for most of his working life. He also runs his successful Animazing, a Community Interest Company, which inspires young people to be creative through the story of classic children's television production.

Author Paul Young.

Paul is a member of the Hailsham Festival, and will be presenting Animazing In Lights in the town centre during this year's Festival using over 2,000 computer controlled lights for a free outdoor music and light show.

This is the third joint venture between the Lions Club and Martina Mercer's Radio Illumini, following successful signings by Brian Oxley and John Buss.

For further information contact [email protected].

