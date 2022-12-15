Local historian Chris Hare launches new book on Hilaire Belloc with events in Worthing and Steyning

Events in Worthing and Steyning to launch local historian Chris Hare’s new book, Hilaire Belloc, The Politics of Living, attracted large numbers of people eager to buy a signed copy, with both venues packed to capacity.

Chris said: "I was delighted with both the events, so many people turned out on the coldest nights of the year so far.”

At Worthing Library on December 1, Chris talked about Belloc’s life, explaining he was born in France in 1870 but only two years later, following the death of his father and the German invasion of France, his English mother was forced to return to her own country, where she found herself defrauded by an unscrupulous investor. These experiences of his early childhood shaped and moulded the young Belloc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris quoted from some of Belloc’s most famous books, including The Path to Rome, The Four Men and The Cruise of the Nona. He discussed Belloc’s political and religious beliefs and his deep love for Sussex and its people. As a boy, Belloc lived at Slindon and as a man, he lived with his family at Shipley, where he died in 1953.

Chris Hare signing copies of his new book, Hilaire Belloc, The Politics of Living, at Steyning Bookshop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then at Steyning Bookshop on December 8, Chris entertained as well as informed, by singing some of the songs Belloc wrote and quoting from his poetry, much of which was concerned with the beauty of the Sussex countryside and the lure of the sea. Belloc kept an old boat, The Nona, which he used to sail from the harbours of Shoreham and Littlehampton.

With Christmas drawing near, Chris quoted from some of Belloc’s poems and songs that touched on the Holy Season. He also described how Belloc loved to keep an old fashioned Christmas at his home, King’s Land at Shipley. The journalist, J.B. Morton, a great friend of Belloc’s, described how all the local children and their parents would be invited into King’s Land on Christmas Eve. Belloc also owned the windmill in the village and the miller played a central role in the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Soon after darkness had fallen on Christmas Eve the children of the village arrived, with their parents and relatives, and plentiful food and drink were provided for them. They were then entertained by a magic lantern, after which they were brought to the hall, where there was a tall Christmas tree, with little coloured candles and presents among its branches. Each child was given a present, and then a sixpence. After this they all sang songs and played games – the traditional songs and games of this part of Sussex. When they grew tired of this, they were taken to the Crib, and, gathered round it, they, their parents and the rest of us sang carols. A large, jovial man with a tremendous voice led the singing, and I was told that he was the miller.”

Chris said he had already had very positive feedback from people who had read the book. He added: “People have been very kind. I really want to hear from people. As Belloc himself said, 'Always tell an author if you liked their book, it bucks them up!'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Hare giving a talk at Worthing Library on his new book, Hilaire Belloc, The Politics of Living