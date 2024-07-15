Making your Best Life - always - even at nearly 90!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet 'Roller' Roy Payton. A life of ups and downs - and with words of wisdom and hope for the young... and that's anyone below 88!

Roy Payton has had a life full of trials and tribulations. Of heartbreaking loss and bouncing back.

Many may know him as 'Roller Roy' the octogenarian that learnt to roller skate to raise money for charity and do something new - his passion to embrace life often dented but never diminished.

And now, after a series of more stunning set-backs since Covid, he's bounced back yet again... and he's written a book - 'WHAT IF...' - of his experiences with some extraordinary insights into a life well-lived in spite of adversity... as a pep talk and inspiration for the young... and with all profits of book sales going to help Dementia UK.

What If? The inspirational book by Octagenarian and counting Poy Payton

A recent meet up with Roy alerted the Eastbourne Heritage Groups to this remarkable man, and he's joining them to sell and sign his books and talk about life at their next session in the Eastbourne Beacon Centre's Gather space on Friday, July 26.

Come and meet him at the book signing session between 11am and 3pm ... and prepare to be inspired.

And if you can't make it, read about Roy's book - and buy it via amazon - here:

And remember:

Friday, July 26, at the Gather, 11am to 3pm.