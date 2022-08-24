Mr Lavant writes his life story at the grand old age of 92

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Bleach

Tony Bleach, My Life and Memories of Lively Lavant (& Other Stuff) has been self-published, a project which Tony admits started with being bored in lockdown.

“The book will be launched at the Twin Centenaries Event of the Lavant Memorial Hall and Bleach Of Lavant Ltd, the family haulage firm. Both began in 1921. There will be celebrations on Lavant Green on August 27 and 28. It will be sold at a reasonable £10 with any profit going to the Hall, ” Tony said.

“To start with, it will only be sold directly by myself – [email protected]

Tony, who lives in Lavant, said: “I have been very much involved in the happenings in Lavant and in 1994 was awarded the MBE for this work. The Lavant History Group call on me quite often to answer questions on events in the past and kept suggesting that I recorded my memories.

“The lockdown, with activities limited, gave me the time to do this and it started life as a family scrapbook and has evolved into more than this. Suggestions came that other people would be keen to hear my memories of life in the 20th century, in particular in a village environment. It has over 300 pages, 50 per cent copy and 50 per cent photos, and includes a section on the haulage firm and has taken two years to complete.It is purely my memories straight onto the paper with very little research. I have thoroughly enjoyed going through a shed which is full of memorabilia and photographs, but have no intention of tackling another edition as I am still involved with most of the clubs and organisations with which I have been connected and I can confirm that longevity comes with keeping involved with activities.

“I was born in Lavant to a couple that met up just after the first Great War and from the two main families involved in the commerce of the village. They met on the first committee set up to erect a Memorial Hall to the fallen. Harry lost two brothers in France. They both played a part in the village history and it was to be expected that I would also get involved, and so started my connection with most of the village organisations.

“We are proud that our family haulage firm has carried the name of Lavant all over the UK. I was given the title of Mr Lavant and have tried to live up to this for my whole life. I have just had a room named after me at the Hall for 50 years’ connection and am still the caretaker. The Country Music Club has been going for 48 years; I started the short mat bowls club 30 years ago; and we have run the friendly club for 16 years. I also play green bowls. I also had a sideline to my village activities which was to take over my father’s garage in Lavant for 40 years, of which service to the community was top priority.