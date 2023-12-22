Power cut inspires new escapist Christmas story

Karen, who lives just outside Horsted Keynes, said: “I never set out to write a Christmas book. My first-ever Christmas title was Christmas at Tiffany’s, but it was never actually a Christmas book for me. It was my editor that came up with the title. The action in the book is set over the course of a year but it did so well when it was published in that slot that I have continued and now there is always a Christmas slant or at least a Christmas background to the books that I do at this time of the year. There is a genre called cosy Christmas but that's not what I am. Every time I try to write it I end up putting someone in a war zone! I just couldn't quite go there. But I don't really think of categories when I'm writing. I'm just thinking of writing a story. There is always a love story but that's not really the key element. It’s the backdrop. The reader knows that A and B will end up together. That's not a surprise but really it's about the journey of them getting there, and that journey changes vastly from book to book.” The latest book follows Libby Pugh, who has reluctantly agreed to stop in on a university reunion on her way back from a wedding with her new boyfriend Max. But with three days to go before Christmas, the group find themselves snowed in and tensions rise as secrets start to be uncovered…