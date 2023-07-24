Second book in Parisian Legacy trilogy from Eastbourne author promises captivating summer reading

Rosalie James is the local author of Parisian Legacy and Windsong. She is currently writing the third in the trilogy. She lives in Willingdon and is a regular house sitter and traveller. ‘I have always loved travel. House sitting is a great opportunity to have uninterrupted time to write,’ she tells us. ‘Inspiration thrives in new environments, and I use this valuable time to create my stories.’

Rosalie’s début novel, Parisian Legacy, was published in November 2021 and is featured in Good Housekeeping’s Summer Reading supplement 2023. It has become a much loved story, following 3 generations of a family in Paris, Normandy and on the Côte d’Azur. It follows Alice, who tragically loses her parents at age 16. When Alice moves to Paris, to live with her wealthy, society Aunt, she is drawn to Montmartre where she meets her first love, the enigmatic artist, Xavier. This captivating story will draw you into the glamorous world of 50s couture and the artists of the time in the south of France.

‘My characters navigate love, tragedy and betrayal, but are ultimately uplifted by hope, and the wisdom they have gained along the way.’ Rosalie says. ‘I believe there is always room for hope and for love, and it is these qualities that give us the strength to navigate the many challenges we face, as we go through our lives.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosalie’s latest novel, Windsong, celebrates the many facets of love and the pain we endure, to uphold our truth. Set in East Sussex, the Seven Sisters cliffs and the Sussex Downs are the backdrop for this gentle but challenging love story. The book was released in April and is the sequel to Parisian Legacy. Windsong is a heart-warming story of hope, love and family, set in beautiful locations. As well as our own lovely area, the story takes us from the white sands of Captiva Island, in Florida to a beautiful château in in France.

Rosalie James

‘I think that reading is a much needed escape from the pressures of daily life. My hope as a writer, is to take readers on a journey to new places, to experience different lives, just for a while. My stories explore the rich tapestry of life, with all its joys and heartache, but ultimately, the belief that there is always hope and there is always love.