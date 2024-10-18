Smuggling in Sussex, a new blockbuster novel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new book has been published about the smuggling that was once rife along the Sussex coast in the 18th Century.

Ian Dowding a local resident and writer who has lived in the downland village of Jevington, once a notorious centre of the illegal trade in brandy and tobacco, has written a blockbuster novel based on known incidents and real characters.

Whilst living in Jevington he became aware of the historic places and landmarks, where the trade was carried out, the tunnels that once existed and the buildings that were used, he delved into the stories of the events, researched the history in the British Library and brought the colourful village characters to life, Jevington Jiggs, Cream Pot Tom and Rook, a highwayman.

The action takes place at well known locations along the coast from Newhaven to Hastings, including Birling Gap, Friston, Eastbourne, Hope Gap and Lewes with cross channel forays to Dieppe for the purchase of supplies. Storms at sea, violent encounters with rival gangs, soldiers and revenue men.

The Author of A Fraternity of Thieves

A love affair ensues between Rook and the daughter of a local dignitary and another involving Jiggs and a runaway from a violent marriage. There are desperate sword fights, murder by pike and pistols, bent lawmen and corrupt vicars, a daring escape from prison, hidden contraband and a faulty music box.