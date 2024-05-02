Take Good Care to host Julie Alison McDonald children's book launch in new Lewes store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julie Alison McDonald will read from her new book ‘How Hattie Hears’ at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Kids of all ages are invited to attend, meet Julie and get a signed copy.

‘How Hattie Hears’ explores how its main character Hattie communicates in ways that don’t use sound, such as sign language. It is being published this May to coincide with Deaf Awareness Week.

Serial entrepreneur Barbara Rowe is the owner of Take Good Care and says launching Julie's new book at the Needlemakers is just the first of a series of community events to come.

"I am delighted to be hosting the book launch in our brand new space, and I am looking forward to many more small community events taking place here," says Barbara.

"We have been selling Julie's series of books with great success, and I'm sure her new book 'How Hattie Hears' will be just as popular.

"If you are looking for fun way to introduce your children to neurodiversity then Julie's books are perfect for that. As it's the start of Deaf Awareness Week, we hope to celebrate deafness and show how deaf people communicate."

Aiming to cultivate a culture of inclusion, Julie celebrates uniqueness in her children’s books. Her stories help enlighten kids about our differences and celebrate them through the characters portrayed in her books. She intends to raise awareness and understanding, and encourage greater kindness and empathy in the world.

“I’m so touched by the kindness and generosity of Take Good Care for allowing me to use their new shop space for my book launch," says Julie.

"I also appreciate the extra efforts that Barbara has taken to help ensure we have lots of visitors coming along on the day. Thank you so much."

For those who regularly visit Take Good Care, don't worry! Barbara is not moving units but instead opening a second shop within the complex.