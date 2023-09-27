The mystery of those wartime pillboxes

“The germ of this idea came from a pill box. These are redbrick structures built close to the coastline to defend Britain from Hitler’s invasion which was daily expected in early 1940. Pillboxes are a familiar sight in the Sussex countryside where I walk my dog. Thick brambles make many of them impenetrable. I did extensive research into the construction of pillboxes and explored many of the ones around where I live. Besides this, I read wartime diaries and newspapers. As with any novel, the ultimate purpose of extensive research is to steep myself in the atmosphere of the time. My intention was that this mystery set in a present that is rooted in the past will appeal to others as it did to me. I write what I’d liked to read, stories that recall those moments when, you’re in an old house and become suddenly aware of those who once lived there as if they have only just left the room. The starting point for this story, as with other of my stories, started with a single image. A pillbox and the two diminutive figures following a dog that is chasing a rabbit towards it. Once inside the children find the skeleton of a murder victim.”