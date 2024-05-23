The War Bird flies in for D Day 80: Emsworth artist publishes book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the 80th Anniversary of D Day approaching, Emsworth artist Steven Massey has written, illustrated and published a book to commemorate the event titled; The War Bird, The true story of a pigeon at war. The book follows the life of a messenger pigeon called Gustav who was based at RAF Thorney Island during World War Two.

Throughout the conflict, over 200,000 pigeons were used by the Allies. They were to undertake a wide variety of tasks. These could include delivering coded messages from resistance organisations in Nazi occupied Northern Europe or conveying messages stating last known positions of aircrew shot down over water and merchant seaman torpedoed on vital convoy runs.

Steven’s fully illustrated book is both the story of local wartime life as seen through Gustav’s eyes, and a factual record chronicling the events around Chichester Harbour and Portsmouth leading up to D Day.

Gustav’s most important mission occurred on the grey and gusty morning of the 6th of June 1944. With Operation Overlord underway, a full radio blackout was in effect. Reuters correspondent Montague Taylor was on board one of the invasion craft in the rough English Channel and attached a small capsule containing a written message to the pigeon’s leg. Gustav was released at 0830 hrs and made the 150 mile journey back to RAF Thorney Island through a hazardous sky. The delivered message stated that D Day had commenced and the Allied attacks along the Normandy coast were underway. Gustav was ultimately awarded the PDSA Dickin Medal that recognises the contribution and courage of animals in times of conflict.

Emsworth artist Steven Massey with his new book

Steven commented: “With the 80th Anniversary of D Day approaching, I wanted to do something in a small and personal way that remembered an extraordinary generation of men and women that are now passing from our time. I also feel it is important to remember that even the smallest of creatures among us like Gustav can leave their mark”.