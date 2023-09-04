Top Scottish children's author Stuart Reid coming to Newhaven

The award-winning Scottish author brings his books and a great show for all the family to Newhaven.

The award-winning Scottish author Stuart Reid brings his brilliant blend of boogers, books and big bottom burps to Newhaven and his usual mix of madness, mayhem and mirth.

Fun for the whole family... if your family doesn't mind a bit of poo. There may be snot... you have been warned!

"A great session....thoroughly enjoyed it" - World Book Day.

"You're like Billy Connolly for kids!" - A Dad after an Edinburgh Fringe show.

"Stuart Reid is always amazing when he performs at our shows in Edinburgh and Adelaide. We love him and so do the kids and families" - Huggers Kids Show

The show will take place at the Hillcrest Community Centre on Sunday 10th September at 2pm.