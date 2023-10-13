BREAKING
UK’s only LGBTQ literature festival back in Brighton for fourth season

The UK’s only LGBTQ literature festival The Coast Is Queer returns for its fourth season in Brighton this October, bringing together panel discussions, author conversations, cabaret, film and open mic performances.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:05 BST
Jamie Raines (contributed pic)Jamie Raines (contributed pic)
The Coast is Queer LGBTQ+ Literature Festival runs from October 12-15.

Spokeswoman Melita Dennett said: “The Coast is Queer is a festival of talks, books, spoken word and ideas from an LGBTQ perspective. It brings together an exciting line-up of nationally and internationally acclaimed queer writers, poets, performers and activists in a three-day festival of accessible, lively in-conversation events, workshops, films and discussions celebrating LGBTQ lives and writing. It’s stimulating, surprising, frequently very funny and often provocative, inviting audiences to dive into fresh perspectives on subjects from lived experience of mental health, LGBTQ lives in Ukraine to bisexuality and hidden queer identities. There’s also spoken word, cabaret and dancing.

“On Friday, October 13, The Coast is Queer is showcasing some of Brighton’s very best queer voices at an inclusive open mic event that welcomes anybody who feels inspired by the theme rewriting queerness. The event will be hosted by Fuschia Von Steele, and poets Reanna Valentine, AFLO the poet and Priss Nash will share their work.

“On Sunday, October 15, a panel discussion will ask what it means to be a queer writer in a time of war when being visibly queer in your own country is an act of rebellion in itself?”

