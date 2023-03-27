VIDEO: Winnie the Pooh new musical cast make East Sussex pilgrimage

The cast of the new musical stage adaptation of Winnie the Pooh went back to where it all began.

They spent the day in the Ashdown Forest in East Sussex – famous as the magical landscape that inspired one of the world's best loved children's stories. The iconic British character was created by A A Milne who lived in the Forest and conjured stories inspired by explorations with his young son, Christopher Robin.

During their day-out, the cast enjoyed a morning visit to Pooh Corner shop in Hartfield High Street; a walk to the famous Pooh Bridge; and afternoon tea at Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club.

James Adler, CEO at Ashdown Forest, said: “We were thrilled to welcome the cast to our amazing countryside here in East Sussex. We enjoyed bringing the story back to its home in an English countryside that has seen so much of its wildlife lost since the original books were written. We are delighted to talk to people young and old about how these stories and the play can reconnect people back to nature. We are very excited that the show is opening in London and then touring the UK later this year.

Original New York production of Winnie the Pooh

"October 2026 will mark 100 years since the first publication of the original Winnie-the-Pooh stories and Pooh’s arrival in the Hundred Acre Wood. We are working with a range of organisations, including Disney, to explore what the centenary could look like.”

The show features life-sized puppetry of all the characters we know and love. It also includes many of the original songs written by Robert and Richard Sherman, including Winnie the Pooh, The Wonderful Thing About Tigger and A Rather Blustery Day.

It comes to England following record-breaking premieres in New York City and Chicago.

The Disney spectacular opened at The Riverside Studios in London on March 17 and plays until May 23. It will then tour the UK and Ireland until September 2023.

It plays Southampton’s Mayflower from May 31-June 4 (mayflower.org.uk or 02380 711811) and Theatre Royal Brighton from June 23-25 (ATGTickets.com/Brighton)

The role of Winnie the Pooh will be played by Jake Bazel, who originated the role on Broadway. Jake is a puppeteer, voice actor, writer and coach with over a decade of experience working in children’s media. Credits include Sesame Street (HBO/PBS), Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Stage Adaptation (Disney Theatrical), Sesame Workshop’s Helpsters (Apple TV+), The 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Disney’s Muppets (Disney/NBC), The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Sesame Street (Sesame Workshop/NBC), Duncan the Skunk and the Big Costume Trunk (Hellosaurus), The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam and Paddington Saves Christmas.