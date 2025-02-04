Young author's imagination takes flight: five-year-old AJFeng debuts first book at St Mary's of Clymping

In a heartwarming celebration of creativity and youthful imagination, five-year-old AJFeng has captured the hearts of her peers and teachers with the launch of her debut book, "Kit & Kaboodle's Big Adventures: Discovering Taiwan." The event took place at St Mary's of Clymping, where AJFeng is a reception class student, marking a memorable milestone in her budding literary journey.

The school hall buzzed with excitement as AJFeng,(her pen name), shared her vibrant tales of adventure with classmates and teachers alike, with the support of headteacher Mr Murray and her close firend to help her read it. Inspired by her travels and the playful phrase her mum often says, "Right, we need to get the Kit and Kaboodle packed up," AJFeng's stories invite young readers to explore the wonders of Taiwan through the eyes of Kit, the playful cat, and Kaboodle, the wise blue car.

AJFeng's love for storytelling began early, fueled by her passion for travel and her trusty red panda companion, Feng. Her book not only entertains but also educates, introducing children to new cultures and languages. The launch event featured readings, interactive activities, and a display of AJFeng's whimsical illustrations, leaving attendees inspired by her creativity and ambition.

With her debut book, AJFeng aims to spark curiosity and encourage children to embrace new experiences. This young author's journey is just beginning, and her stories promise to inspire and delight readers for years to come.