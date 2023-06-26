Bosham Church Fete, Saturday July 15, 2pm - 4:30pm

Come to the beautiful gardens of The Manor House, Bosham Lane, Bosham and enjoy the entertainment by Ocean Brass Band and the Fishbourne Mill Morris Dancers.

Bosham Church Fete in The Manor House grounds

There will be plenty to eat and drink with a sizzling barbeque, Pimms Tent and ice cream stall. Delicious cream teas will be available in the Church and a strawberries and cream stall. Take home a treat from the cake stall, a jar of homemade jam or Bosham honey.

The Grand Draw will be selling tickets for fabulous prizes including a GoApe Family Pass; afternoon tea for two at the Millstream Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Children's Area has a bouncy castle, toy stall, face painting and fabulous games to play.

Find a perfect outfit at the Hoe Stall with a bag or scarf to match from Ladies Fashion Accessories.

Browse the China and Glass Stall for a bargain and the Pre-Loved Stall for treasures. The Craft Stall has delightful gifts for all.

Try your luck at the Tombola and Bottle Tombola, you might win a prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See the vintage 1922 Model T Ford classic car and find out about our charity, Care For Veterans from their stand.