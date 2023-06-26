Bosham Church Fete, Saturday July 15, 2pm - 4:30pm

There will be plenty to eat and drink with a sizzling barbeque, Pimms Tent and ice cream stall. Delicious cream teas will be available in the Church and a strawberries and cream stall. Take home a treat from the cake stall, a jar of homemade jam or Bosham honey.
The Grand Draw will be selling tickets for fabulous prizes including a GoApe Family Pass; afternoon tea for two at the Millstream Hotel.
The Children's Area has a bouncy castle, toy stall, face painting and fabulous games to play.
Find a perfect outfit at the Hoe Stall with a bag or scarf to match from Ladies Fashion Accessories.
Browse the China and Glass Stall for a bargain and the Pre-Loved Stall for treasures. The Craft Stall has delightful gifts for all.
Try your luck at the Tombola and Bottle Tombola, you might win a prize.
See the vintage 1922 Model T Ford classic car and find out about our charity, Care For Veterans from their stand.
Many more attractions and things to do and see all set in this bucolic setting.