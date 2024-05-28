Bosham Open Gardens date
The picturesque village of Bosham has a magnificent setting on the edge of Chichester Harbour.
There is something of interest for all gardeners, including gardens on the harbour's edge, featuring coastal and wind-tolerant plants, beautiful harbour views, sheltered gardens in the village in a wide variety of styles and sizes, presenting rose gardens, herbaceous borders, organic vegetables, unusual container planting, water features, plant sales and lots more.
Enjoy lunch on the go at the Anchor Bleu and Berkeley Arms, or come to the The White House garden for tea, coffee, home made cakes, Pimms and BBQ. ( opposite the Millstream) The Emms Valley Strummers will be playing live and all the family are welcome. All day strawberries and Prosecco also available at Broadwater on Bosham Hoe for a special treat.
Tickets are £10 per adult, accompanied under 14s are free. Dogs on short leads welcome in most gardens
Tickets are on sale at selected gardens and in Bosham Car Park on the day.
You can also purchase tickets from The Bosham Co-operative, Hilliers Garden Centre, and from Dementia Support, Sage House Reception. Online tickets will also be available from the Dementia Support website Bosham Open Gardens | Dementia Support