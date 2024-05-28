Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The biennial event of which all proceeds go to Sage House a charity based in Tangmere, will take place on Sunday, June 9, where you will get the unique chance to visit approximately 16 stunningly beautiful private gardens.

The picturesque village of Bosham has a magnificent setting on the edge of Chichester Harbour.

There is something of interest for all gardeners, including gardens on the harbour's edge, featuring coastal and wind-tolerant plants, beautiful harbour views, sheltered gardens in the village in a wide variety of styles and sizes, presenting rose gardens, herbaceous borders, organic vegetables, unusual container planting, water features, plant sales and lots more.

Enjoy lunch on the go at the Anchor Bleu and Berkeley Arms, or come to the The White House garden for tea, coffee, home made cakes, Pimms and BBQ. ( opposite the Millstream) The Emms Valley Strummers will be playing live and all the family are welcome. All day strawberries and Prosecco also available at Broadwater on Bosham Hoe for a special treat.

One of the Bosham Gardens.

Tickets are £10 per adult, accompanied under 14s are free. Dogs on short leads welcome in most gardens

Tickets are on sale at selected gardens and in Bosham Car Park on the day.