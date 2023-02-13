Bounce along to the St Michael’s Hospice Easter Bunny Hop

Join St Michael’s Hospice on Saturday April 1, 10am – 12pm, for the always popular Easter Bunny Hop.

Submitted article

This family friendly event will have you and the little ones exploring the Hospice gardens to collect hidden tokens in exchange for a delicious chocolate egg.

Use your detective skills along the bunny trail to discover the rabbit hole and you could be in for the chance to win an extra prize!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get stuck in with Easter craft activities and if you’re in need of refreshments after all the fun, some delicious treats are included in the entrance fee.

Location: St Michael’s Hospice, 25 Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea, TN38 0LB.

Children £3.50 and adults £1.50. For more information about this event please call the Fundraising team on 01424 456396 or email [email protected]