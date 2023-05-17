Branco Stoysin's Sunny side of guitar at KINO Digital, Rye, June 28, 4pm

Branco Stoysin will be promoting his triple anniversary new solo-guitar album Whispers From The Sun, at The Silver Room KINO Digital, Rye, for an intimate recital, with the magical finale of the screening of Branco's three natural world music/video projects. This needs to be seen and herd to be believed.

Whispers From The Sun, Branco Stoysin

Branco Stoysin’s Sunny side of guitar meets the beautiful natural world in a harmonious synergy. And whispers from the Sun flow into the music. You will not only hear the music but see it, the music that will replenish your heart, soul and ears. Solo-guitar recitals, but sounding at least as a duet, with a magical finale of three special tunes/video projects of the beautiful natural world. This need to be seen and heard to be believed.

From “the ashes” of C-19 virus pandemic first “lockdown”, when the land and air lethal toxic traffic was on hold, hence the glorious three months of the Spring with uninterrupted blue sky, bright Sun and clean air, Whispers From The Sun, a sublime new solo-guitar album by guitarist/composer Branco Stoysin, was born, marking 40 years of music making, 30 years of living in London, and the 25th anniversary of Branco’s Sun Recordings label that has produced 9 acclaimed CD albums, a live DVD and two music books. The total of 103 tunes, from those 78 are originals.

Branco is an extraordinary yet entirely natural-sounding acoustic guitarist that is so pleasingly distinctive, playing solo but sounding at least as a duet. The blending of original music, classical, jazz and finger styles, and Serbian enthralling traditional folk, he pulls it off effortlessly. Branco’s evocative, neo-impressionist writing has flowing warmth and elegance, while retaining an edge of energy and invention. There is real musical intelligence behind his relaxing, Sun drenched music. An unalloyed treat throughout. Not to be missed!

