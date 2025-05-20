Breaking the mould of modern love – New solo show on polyamory kicks off tour in Brighton

Award-winning theatre-maker Jess Andrews is kicking off her national tour of her bold and refreshingly honest solo show, I Met All My Friends on Dating Apps, with a Brighton premiere this June at The Lantern Theatre.

In a landscape where non-monogamy is often portrayed as chaotic, overly sexualised, or emotionally detached, Andrews offers a deeply personal—and sharply funny—alternative. Blending storytelling, spoken word, and visual theatre, the show chronicles her first year exploring polyamory with a rare mix of warmth, wit, and vulnerability.

Complete with sock puppet re-enactments of disastrous dates and real data pulled from her phone, I Met All My Friends on Dating Apps goes beyond comedy to explore the joys, challenges, and quiet revelations of open relationships. It’s a show that invites all audiences—polyamorous or not—to reimagine how we define intimacy, connection, and love.

“It was important to me to give an unexaggerated narrative of polyamory,” says Andrews. “So that non-monogamous folk see their experiences reflected and validated, and in turn might be inspired to share their own stories.”

Show Graphic for I Met All My Friends On Dating Apps

Though rooted in personal experience, the show speaks to a broader cultural moment. As more people explore relationship models outside traditional norms, Andrews’ work offers not just entertainment, but representation—serving up nuance where stereotypes usually dominate. Originally from Canada and now based in the UK, she brings a distinct blend of humour and heart to this new work, shaped by years of experience both on stage and behind the scenes in international performance spaces.

I Met All My Friends on Dating Apps tours the UK from June 12 to July 18, with performances across several cities including Cambridge and Bristol. But it all begins in Brighton—a fitting launch for a show that asks us to open our minds and hearts to new forms of connection.

For more information and tickets, head to https://lanterntheatrebrighton.co.uk/listings-new/