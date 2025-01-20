Brede Village Voice

User (UGC) Submitted

Contact [email protected] Last Saturday was extremely cold, however I wrapped up and put my gardening gloves on and went to sweep up leaves in the garden

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I decided to start with the passage by our back door. There was a lot of moss on the stones and I had a hard broom to try and free it. With a lot of effort it sort of worked. An hour had passed and my hands were frozen so I downed tools and went indoors; that was how I knew the time. The made cup of tea was welcome but more so to warm my fingers on the mug. x9cqv36

Last Monday started grey, damp and glum, I did house cleaning like many others but in the afternoon at 2pm the sun came out and so I went out and tackled those leaves again, but on all the paths in our garden. Now those of you, who have been to our garden, know there are many paths and lots of trees. I collected three high wheel barrow full for the green leaf compost, it will be beautiful in a years’ time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listening to the weather later predicting high winds and lots of heavy rain, I was delighted that the leaves had been collected, after rain they become very slippery.

The February Church’s magazine , Brede and Udimore Community Newsletter has more pages and is very interesting. If you want a copy delivered to you it is £24 for 12 copies. Please email [email protected] giving you name and address or you can phone 01424 882037 in either case you will be given 3 ways to pay either by Bacs, a cheque or with cash.

Friday 24 January From 10am to 12 noon Brede Farmers Market with free parking is at Brede Village Hall. It has a variety of stalls selling locally produced goods that you can time perusing; afterwards you can take a seat for a break and sit with friends or family and have a coffee, tea or hot chocolate. This week Jenifer and Annette are serving refreshments. We have a wonderful team of volunteers if you would like to join our rota then either phone 01424 882037 or email either address above.

1pm an over 50’s exercise class

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Lion Brede Phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book

Sunday 26 January - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff will be leading the service his contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, the 9.30am Eucharist service at St George’s Brede, will be taken by Father Dr Owen Edwards. All are welcome to the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary’s Udimore Service is at 11.15am. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church Warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

In Brede Village Hall there will be from 7.30am Strengths and Weights, followed at 8.30am by Circuit Training.

Monday 27January Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm the postmaster comes all the way from Gatwick. Also except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to book swop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 28 January Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Mixed ability Yoga at 7.00pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14 yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 29 January Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am then at 2pm Crafters meet until 4pm. Then, at 7.30pm HIIT, all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 30 January

All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha followed by Vocality at 2pm then later at 6.30 pm Pilates 7.30 pm Fitness Class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 31 January Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Maggie and Pauline will be serving your teas today.

I cannot believe we have reached the end of the first month, December seems a long way away and everything it held. Next week we will be starting a new month and looking forward it will soon be Spring. Bulbs are popping up and buds are showing, it is a lovely time of year in that respect as we see signs of life after plants have died away for the winter. Our snow drops are nearly out, I have a Corcus Wychhazel that is out, it is has bright orange small leaves in a group. It is really pretty and fascinating.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver