Brighton Bash Carnival returns for 2025 after last year’s huge success

By Stephanie Marie Prior
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
After drawing over 5,000 attendees in 2024, the Brighton Bash Carnival is set to return to St Anne’s Well Park, Hove, on Saturday, 26th July 2025.

A celebration of diversity, culture, and community, the carnival will once again feature an exciting lineup of live music, dance, food, and entertainment—bringing together some of the region’s most talented performers, businesses, and creatives.

Supported by Brighton & Hove City Council and a range of leading local businesses, artists, and influencers, Brighton Bash Carnival is a vibrant, family-friendly event that showcases Black culture and heritage while fostering community engagement. Last year’s festival was a resounding success, with thousands coming together to enjoy live performances, an electrifying carnival parade, and an array of local food and craft stalls.

Attendees can once again expect live music & performances from a range of local and national artists, a cultural parade, Caribbean and African food stalls and a range of family- friendly activities.

The Brighton Bash Carnival has become a key highlight of the city’s summer festival calendar, not only celebrating cultural diversity but also boosting the local economy and tourism. The event’s success is made possible by generous sponsors, partners, and supporters, all committed to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in Brighton and beyond.

This year, the carnival celebrates the beauty and diversity of hair with the empowering theme ‘Hair & Crowns’—a tribute to cultural identity, self-expression, and heritage.

Stay tuned for artist announcements, sponsor updates, and special surprises in the lead-up to the event!

For more information, please visit: brighton-barco.org

Brighton Bash Carnival 2024

1. Contributed

Brighton Bash Carnival 2024 Photo: Submitted

Brighton Bash Carnival

2. Contributed

Brighton Bash Carnival Photo: Submitted

Brighton Bash Carnival 2024

3. Contributed

Brighton Bash Carnival 2024 Photo: Submitted

Brighton Bash Carnival 2024

4. Contributed

Brighton Bash Carnival 2024 Photo: Submitted

Related topics:HoveBrightonCaribbean
