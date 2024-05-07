Brighton Belles opening weekend smash hit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fantastic line-ups comprised of Katherine Kenway, Steph Aritone, Donna Louise Williams, Rachel Quinn, Martha Casey, Dawn Williams, Helen Prior, Alex Payne, Hannah Brackenbury, The Impish Scribe, Sha Wylie, Emma Cohen, Sam Savage and Sarah Elliott.

Produced by Art Of Comedy and Morgwyn's Marvellous Media, the show has been nominated for the Brighton Festival Gold Arts Jewellery Community Event Award for highlighting and supporting women in comedy and raising money for a local charity.

Audience donations and ticket sales topped £250 which will be donated to Havens Food Coop who save and rapidly redistribute over 3 tons of perishable food, free of charge, to the community every week.

Hannah Brackenbury.

This weekends acts (May 11 and 12) include: Sophie Forster, Rosie James, Emma Cohen, Claire Carty, Dawn Williams, Jade Gebbie, Donna Williams, Charlotte Madden, Aisheshek Magauina and Kate McGann.