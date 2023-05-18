Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton Coffee Festival returns this summer in a new location

Following on from the success of 2022, Brighton Coffee Festival returns on Saturday, August 12 at a brand-new location - All Saints, The Drive.

By Tom JennionContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:43 BST

The relocation of Brighton Coffee Festival will allow for full accessibility, a vast increase in exhibitors, exciting new spaces including a food arena, additional talks and panel discussions and a higher number of visitors.

Brighton Coffee Festival itself will continue to promote the best the city’s coffee scene has to offer, highlighting everything great about the local speciality market.

For 2023, we are pleased to announce a number of exciting headline sponsors including Oatly, Victoria Arduino, Zettle by Paypal and Embargo App.

Brighton Coffee Festival will be working closely with all sponsors to deliver some exciting and innovative new elements to the show as well as showcasing new products.

Earlybird Tickets are now sold out. First Release Tickets are available now at www.brightoncoffeefest.com.

The organisers of the festival have said: “Off the back of a hugely successful 2022 festival with sold out exhibitor and visitor spaces, we are ecstatic to be returning for 2023.

"We have got a considerably larger space for this year, split across multiple arenas, as well as an outdoor terrace – but most importantly, we have ensured these are fully accessible.

"We have already announced Phase one of our exhibitors and four of our headline sponsors, but we have an abundance of additional huge brands yet to be announced.”

For more information or to purchase tickets for Brighton Coffee Festival please visit www.brightoncoffeefest.com

For any enquiries, please email [email protected]feefest.com

