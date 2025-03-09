Brighton Fringe 'Made In Sussex' Season Announced

The 'Made in Sussex' season aims to highlight local acts from the Sussex area. It features a special pre-Fringe showcase for the performers to share snippets of their events in the run up to the festival, as well as a free registration fee for their event.

The Brighton Fringe team announced on their website, "We had a large volume of applicants this year, and the Brighton Fringe team has selected five outstanding events to take part in this years season."

The line-up is included below with further information about each event.

Anna Soden: It Comes Out Your Bum

Anna’s brain is a bum - come see all the nice things that come out of it. British Comedy Guide winner and award nominated pantomime cow Anna Soden's madcap hour full of songs, revenge and talking out your ass.

Anna said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be included in the [Made in Sussex] programme. As a Brighton based artist, it's amazing to have the support of Brighton Fringe. I can't wait to share my silly show with the best city in the world!"

This event will be taking place at the Caxton Arms, 2-3 May at 9.15pm: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/anna-soden-it-comes-out-your-bum/

Bertie Hodd: Dad Jokes

Chuck the sudoku and the gender binary aside and join award-winning drag-king Dad for a queer reparenting extravaganza, fusing clown, drag and cabaret. Through the lens of toast, cycling jokes and Radio 4, 'Dad Jokes' takes you on a coming-of-middle-age story about one regular dad's attempt to understand his queer child. Expect lectures in lesbianism, hymns on housework and a much needed visit from Mummy.

Bertie says, "I'm so grateful to have been selected for the Made in Sussex season, it feels harder than ever out there for artists but this makes it possible!"

This event will be taking place at Rotunda Theatre Brighton: Pip on the 20 - 22 May at 7pm: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/bertie-hodd-dad-jokes/

Light Fantastic!

Thirty years ago, childhood friends Rod and Iris played an ill-fated gig at their school science fair. Today their band is reuniting for a one-off anniversary extravaganza. Will their experiment succeed, or will uncontrolled variables force them to abandon their hypothesis? A musical comedy about light, science and friendship for all ages, particularly aimed at 11-14 year olds.

John Hinton, co-writer and co-performer of Light Fantastic, says, "I absolutely love Brighton Fringe, and have premiered about ten of my shows here over the years. I'm so lucky to have one of the world's best fringe festivals right on my doorstep. To be honoured with inclusion in this showcase for local work, especially when so many wonderful creative minds live in and around Brighton, is just brilliant."

This event will be taking place at Komedia Studio, 10, 24 and 25 May at 2pm: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/light-fantastic/

Rank.

Gemma and Jane couldn’t be closer, the type of friendship that could survive through anything - I mean anything. This absurd piece of dark comedy will take you on an unexpected journey through the lives of two twenty-somethings trying to sort their sh*t out. All starting at a taxi rank. Think Waiting for Godot meets Fleabag.

"Being included in the Made in Sussex programme is such an honour for RANK. The creator of the show Goldie was born and raised in Brighton, and Paige, her co-star, relocated to Brighton a few years ago and hasn't looked back since! We are so delighted to be part of a programme that supports and recognises talent within Sussex, and feel privileged to be chosen out of so many incredible performers and events."

This event will be taking place at Ironworks Studios (Studio C) on the 8 May at 7pm: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/rank/

The Labours of Hercules

The Hercules story Disney didn't have the guts to tell! Placed under a curse by Hera, queen of the gods, the hero Hercules must perform twelve impossible tasks to gain his freedom. Master storyteller Joshua Crisp brings his dynamic storytelling style and gallery of impressions to create the entire cast of this epic myth himself, filled with unbelievable monsters, superhuman feats, and enough property destruction to rival a Michael Bay movie.

Joshua says, "I was born in Sussex. For many years I have walked her chalky downs, trod the boards of her many theatres. But Sussex has never before asked me to defend it, asked me to put my talents, my reputation and my stout Yeomanly physique on the line to uphold the honour of Sussex against those rascals from Kent. Now is that time, and I will answer the call proudly. Every other show - beware."

This event will take place at Lionhouse on the 16 - 18 May at 7pm: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/the-labours-of-hercules/

---

Come and celebrate local talent by attending the Made In Sussex showcase at Daltons on the 23rd April. You can book tickets for the showcase here: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/made-in-sussex-showcase/

1 . Contributed Bertie Hodd in 'Dad Jokes' Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Anna Soden in 'It Comes Out Your Bum' Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Joshua Crisp in 'The Labours of Hercules' Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Goldie Matjas' debut play 'RANK.' Photo: Submitted