Brighton Fringe: Some Jokes, But Mostly Sad Songs

Promising 'a beautiful hour of stripped back acoustic music (with some jokes probably)', Riggs had no choice but to very much 'go with the flow' with the dozen or so audience members, as the previous show over-ran.

Comedy legend, Ivor Dembina (71), cleared his equipment away, whilst chatting to Riggs in the open stage area of the Folklore Room at The Quadrant pub, Brighton.

"What you're getting now is the behind the scenes stuff - but out in the open" quipped Riggs as he set up his two microphones (which he later referred to as a 'barrier' between himself and the audience) and tuned his acoustic guitar.

I'd seen Riggs perform stand-up, but had no idea he had a degree in music, and was intrigued to see his concept of playing sad and passionate songs whilst revealing very raw parts of his life.

The idea intrigued me because we've all listened to sad songs on repeat whilst having difficult times.

His voice breaking at an emotional part of the first cover number, Riggs explained his voice was scratchy having taken a 'beach nap' in the rain the previous day.

As his voice warmed up, acoustic backing of his guitar perfectly framed the cover numbers he'd chosen and the explanation of receiving a mental health diagnosis and his attempted actions at his lowest ebb were delivered with smiles and laughter, belying the seriousness of the matter - as comedians always do. It was a stark and impactful contrast.

Describing his final cover as 'the anthem' for people who thought as he did, with emotional disregulation, Riggs sang the Johnny Cash version of Nine Inch Nails 'Hurt' and came into the audience to personally thank the small, but appreciative crowd.

I was put in mind of the joke featured in the film 'The Watchmen'. Go along but be prepared to fall in love with Riggs whilst simultaneously having your heart broken.

Man goes to doctor. Says he's depressed. Says life seems harsh and cruel. Says he feels all alone in a threatening world where what lies ahead is vague and uncertain. Doctor says, "Treatment is simple. Great clown Pagliacci is in town tonight. Go and see him. That should pick you up." Man bursts into tears. Says, "But doctor...I am Pagliacci.