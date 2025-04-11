Brighton Marina announces a host of family-friendly activities taking place this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton Marina is set to be the ultimate destination for family fun this Easter, offering a range of family-friendly activities including; fun interactive workshops at brand-new creative space, ArtPod, glow in the dark maze at Globalls, and exclusive offers at esports training venue, Vrroom.

Visual arts company, ArtPod, is set to launch over the Easter bank holiday weekend. The new creative space will be hosting "Splatter and Sketch!", a workshop that offers attendees the opportunity to unleash their inner artist within the dedicated Paint Splatter Pod and Sketch & Doodle Pod. The hour-long sessions will take place from 9am-6pm daily from Friday 18th - Monday 21st April, with a dedicated SEN session at 11am each day. Tickets are priced at £10 per person and can be booked by visiting https://artpodbtn.com/splatterpod/

Crazy golf and games venue, Globalls, has recently introduced Labyrinthia Maze, a brand-new glow-in-the-dark challenge. Guided by six legendary guardians, the glow-in-the-dark maze invites guests to navigate twisting pathways to discover six hidden treasures waiting beneath the maze’s enchanted depths. Tickets are priced at £5 per person and can be booked by visiting https://globalls.booknow

For those seeking high-speed thrills, esports training venue, Vrroom, is offering a reduced price for a 1-hour motion simulator experience throughout the Easter holidays. Guests can experience driving a modern F1 car in the motion simulator, with a different international track to drive each day including Siverstone, Barcelona and Suzuka. The experience is priced at £30 for the hour and can be booked by visiting https://www.vrroomracing.com

Guests can also enjoy a full day out at Brighton Marina. Alongside Britain’s largest marina and entertainment venues such as an eight-screen cinema, 26-lane bowling alley, and 12-hole indoor golf course, the newly opened Hearco offers specialist audiologist services and ear wax removal, allowing visitors to invest in their ear health and overall wellbeing during their visit.