Brighton marina to host ‘Tree of Pride’

Tree of Pride to be at Brighton Marina this weekend

Coinciding with Brighton Pride this August, Brighton Marina is hosting a ‘Tree of Pride’, inviting guests to decorate the tree with their pledges to work toward a more inclusive and caring future.

The community art piece will be touring the country gathering the public’s messages of love, unity, and acceptance on its journey. Guests can commit to one of the suggested pledges if they wish or leave a positive sentiment that feels appropriate to them, such as a dedication to a loved one.

The Tree of Pride will be at Brighton Marina on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August, and the public are invited to participate from 10am – 6pm on Saturday and 11am – 5pm on Sunday.