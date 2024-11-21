Brighton Marina to welcome grotto and toy appeal this festive season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton Marina has announced that it will be hosting a Toy Appeal and the Brighton RNLI’s Christmas Grotto this festive season.

Families are invited to meet Mr. Claus himself at Brighton Marina this Christmas, as he visits the Brighton Lifeboat Station. Open on Saturday 7th December between 10am-4pm, adults and children on the ‘nice’ list can meet Santa and receive an age-appropriate gift. Tickets are priced from £10 each, with all adults accompanying a paid child entering for free.

After meeting Santa, guests will have the chance to enjoy some refreshments, take part in a raffle to be in with a chance to win an array of prizes, browse festive gifts at the shop and enjoy arts and crafts. It is recommended that bookings are made online in advance, as this magical experience is expected to be popular. Funds raised by this year’s Grotto will go towards the RNLI.

The marina will also be hosting a Toy Appeal, with guests invited to donate new and unused toys which are suitable for children and teenagers aged 0-18 years. Donations can be made to Brighton Marina’s Information and Security Office, located beside the petrol station, until 3pm on 13th December.

All toys collected will be donated to children supported by the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, whose mission is to fund and deliver life-saving equipment, specialist projects and enhanced services for sick babies, children and young people throughout Sussex.