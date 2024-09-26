Brighton Railway Club celebrates 70th anniversary in true Fifties style

One of Brighton’s longest established music venues, The Railway Club at Seven Dials, is celebrating its 70th anniversary by going back to the musical glory days of 1954. In the year that saw the launch of Brighton Railway Club, the world saw the birth of rock and roll, with Elvis Presley becoming an overnight sensation with “That’s Alright Mama” and Big Joe Turner releasing the original of “Shake Rattle and Roll.” Bringing these two milestones together on 5th October, Hove-based rock and roll band The Catfish Kings are staging a special show at the Seven Dials venue.

Band leader Harry Lang said “The Railway Club is a staunch supporter of music which might not be considered ‘mainstream’, like Northern Soul, Celtic roots music, Argentine Tango, jive, and roll and roll. Smaller venues like The Railway are vital for keeping these grass roots genres alive – and kicking!

“This will be a real celebration,” he said, “with lots of room to dance plus enough seating for the less-vigorously inclined to kick back and just enjoy the show.”

The Catfish Kings Live Rock and Roll

Harry Lang of The Catfish KingsHarry Lang of The Catfish Kings
Saturday 5th October. Doors open 8pm.

Brighton Railway Club, 4 Belmont, off Dyke Road, Brighton BN1 3TF.

Tickets in advance £7 from www.thecatfishkings.com/gig-guide.

Or pay on the door (cash or card) £8.50

Railway Club members will enjoy free admission.

