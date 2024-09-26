Brighton Railway Club celebrates 70th anniversary in true Fifties style
Band leader Harry Lang said “The Railway Club is a staunch supporter of music which might not be considered ‘mainstream’, like Northern Soul, Celtic roots music, Argentine Tango, jive, and roll and roll. Smaller venues like The Railway are vital for keeping these grass roots genres alive – and kicking!
“This will be a real celebration,” he said, “with lots of room to dance plus enough seating for the less-vigorously inclined to kick back and just enjoy the show.”
The Catfish Kings Live Rock and Roll
Saturday 5th October. Doors open 8pm.
Brighton Railway Club, 4 Belmont, off Dyke Road, Brighton BN1 3TF.
Tickets in advance £7 from www.thecatfishkings.com/gig-guide.
Or pay on the door (cash or card) £8.50
Railway Club members will enjoy free admission.
