Brighton to shine with Nikita Kuzmin in Burn the Floor: Supernova

Brighton is set to come alive with the rhythm and energy of Burn the Floor: Supernova as Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin headlines the Brighton Dome on 28th June 2026. Known for his dazzling technique, charisma, and stage presence, Nikita promises an unforgettable evening of ballroom, Latin, and contemporary dance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by BAFTA-winning choreographer Jason Gilkison, Supernova reimagines classic dances such as the Tango, Rumba, Samba, and Jive with high-octane choreography, daring lifts, and breathtaking precision. The production’s global cast of multi-disciplined dancers and live vocalists ensures an immersive and spectacular experience for Brighton audiences.

The Brighton Dome, with its historic architecture and excellent acoustics, provides the perfect backdrop for this theatrical dance extravaganza. Audiences will be enthralled by the fusion of elegance, passion, and unrelenting energy that Nikita Kuzmin brings to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available now through the Brighton Dome box office. Early booking is recommended to secure a seat at what promises to be one of the highlights of Brighton’s 2026 theatre season. For more tour dates, please check out the full information www.nikitasupernova.uk.