Brighton to shine with Nikita Kuzmin in Burn the Floor: Supernova
Created by BAFTA-winning choreographer Jason Gilkison, Supernova reimagines classic dances such as the Tango, Rumba, Samba, and Jive with high-octane choreography, daring lifts, and breathtaking precision. The production’s global cast of multi-disciplined dancers and live vocalists ensures an immersive and spectacular experience for Brighton audiences.
The Brighton Dome, with its historic architecture and excellent acoustics, provides the perfect backdrop for this theatrical dance extravaganza. Audiences will be enthralled by the fusion of elegance, passion, and unrelenting energy that Nikita Kuzmin brings to the stage.
Tickets are available now through the Brighton Dome box office. Early booking is recommended to secure a seat at what promises to be one of the highlights of Brighton’s 2026 theatre season. For more tour dates, please check out the full information www.nikitasupernova.uk.