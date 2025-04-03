Brighton wellbeing workshops
Workshop 1 - Spring Forward: What’s Holding You Back?
26th April 10:15am – 12:45pm, West Hill Hall, Compton Avenue, BN1 3PS
- Spring is sprung, but are you still putting things off?
- Is your ‘To Do’ list growing, but you keep finding excuses?
- Do you find it hard to commit?
- Are you fearful about making mistakes, trying things out, changing things?
This is a supportive, interactive, practical workshop designed to help you put yourself first. You may need to make some priorities and deal with what is holding you back. Procrastination can make you feel stuck, irritated, alone, even helpless.
However, there are some simple practical steps you can take to sort your life out. Don’t let fear dictate - take baby steps to move your life on. The workshop will give you some help in working out what your next steps and decisions might be.
ABOUT CORINNE
Corinne Sweet is the author of over 20 books and is a regular columnist for the Whistler community newsletter. She has years of experience as a teacher, lecturer, counsellor and psychotherapist. She has been an ‘agony aunt’ and is still a ‘relationship psychologist’ in many magazines, on radio and TV. She was a ‘`Big Brother’ psychologist and also works in London at www.citytherapyrooms.co.uk. Corinne can be found at Brighton Practice Rooms www.thepracticerooms.co.uk.