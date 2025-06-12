Brighton Wellbeing Workshops

The second in a series of 3 Wellbeing Taster Workshops by inspirational psychotherapist, self-help author, life coach and broadcaster, Corinne Sweet. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/sweet-talk-3-taster-wellbeing-workshops-4038653

Workshop 2 - Know Yourself, Be Yourself, Like Yourself

22nd June, 10:00am – 1:00pm, West Hill Hall, Compton Avenue, BN1 3PS

Do you put yourself down? Make jokes at your own expense?

Corinne Sweet speaking on the BBC.

Compare yourself to others? Feel unlovable inside?

Hate having photos taken? Don’t like the sound of your own voice?

This ‘taster’ workshop will focus on helping you get to know yourself, like yourself, and even love yourself. We’ll focus on learning to be good to you, and to think positively about your attributes and qualities.

It’s time to build your self-esteem and confidence, to feel you deserve the good stuff in life. You will come away with practical strategies for kind and positive thinking. It’s a truism: but it’s hard to love and be loved if you don’t love yourself.

Flyer for Corinne Sweet's wellbeing workshop.

In this workshop, Corinne uses her years of experience as a psychotherapist to target some of the most common problems she sees with self-esteem. The name of the game is slow, steady steps towards self-appreciation, and letting go of the drive towards ‘perfection’, whatever we imagine that to be.

Group work can be an incredibly enriching space for participants to connect, learn practical tools to enhance their lives, and to see that they are not alone in their experience.

Testimonials from workshop 1, Spring Forward: What’s Holding You Back?

“I liked the informality, and the welcoming and friendly nature of everyone. Corinne made it feel easy and fun, even though we talked about a lot of difficult subjects.”

“It was great to meet up with people with similar issues and realise that I am not the only one. The one-to-one chats with others forced me to articulate my thoughts in a clear and concise manner. I enjoyed the handling of the day by Corinne and hearing about her own personal journey / struggles.”

“I learned that I can communicate my thoughts clearly to others. I realised that I already have the answers to some of my issues but that I needed this space to think them through and feel validated in those thoughts.”

ABOUT CORINNE

Corinne Sweet is the author of over 20 books and is a regular columnist for the Whistler community newsletter. She has years of experience as a teacher, lecturer, counsellor and psychotherapist. She has been an ‘agony aunt’ and is still a ‘relationship psychologist’ in many magazines, on radio and TV. She was a ‘`Big Brother’ psychologist and also works in London at www.citytherapyrooms.co.uk. Corinne can be found at Brighton Practice Rooms www.thepracticerooms.co.uk.