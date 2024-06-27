Brighton’s Central Park announces even more summer entertainment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Including a host of outdoor screenings of Glastonbury, the men's Wimbledon final, and Formula 1, Outdoor Cinema, The Kids’ Table and more… and it's all free to attend.

‘Central Park’, sponsored by Muller Rice, has announced a raft of additional events in its calendar of entertainment for Brighton and the South Coast. Now added are Glastonbury Festival, the men’s Wimbledon Final, Formula 1, outdoor cinema and The Kids’ Table all added to ongoing screenings of the Euro’s - all on the South Coast’s biggest outdoor screen and all FREE! Also coming up are England games in Euro 24, and the Rhythm Of The 90’s live music event (both ticketed events). Central Park has quickly established itself as a must-visit entertainment hangout in Brighton. Set against the spectacular backdrop of St Peter’s Church in Brighton, the 2000 capacity pop-up venue is taking over Valley Gardens in the city centre from 14th June to 14th July. For more information and tickets visit www.entercentralpark.com

Central Park has already featured across multiple national TV, radio and press as England fans gathered to roar on the team but there is so much more to this unique pop-up venue. From Thursday 27th to Saturday 29th June, Central Park brings the world-famous Glastonbury Festival to Brighton screening live from Worthy Farm from 4pm-10pm. If music fans turn up on Thursday to enjoy the performances with a cocktail or two, there are even free tacos on offer.

On Saturday 29th it’s one for the families with The Kids’ Table. Think themed crafts, origami, chatterboxes, macaroni jewellery, door signs, paper dolls, temporary tattoos and much more. From 12:30pm until 4pm, this is totally free to Central Park visitors and makes a wonderful way to spend the day with the kids.

Central Park at Valley Gardens, Brighton

The 7th July sees Formula One and the British Grand Prix roar onto the big screen. It’s a chance to grab a few beers, lie back and watch the action unfold. There’s more action on 14th July when Central Park screens the men’s Wimbledon Final. Fans can gather to cheer on the players and enjoy what is sure to be another Wimbledon classic.

Central Park’s outdoor cinema offering will be peppered throughout its stay in Valley Gardens. Settle down with delicious food and drink and get ready for some all-time favourites, starting with Greece on Saturday 29th June as part of The Kids’ Table day out. Friends and family will also be queuing up for another enjoyable screening of the singalong version of The Greatest Showman on Sunday 7th July, following the F1. There’s no better location and definitely no better screen to see these classic films, and best of all, this fabulous experience is free to attend!

All these events feature a handpicked selection of national and local vendors with carefully curated, delicious food and the chance to indulge in craft beer, premium spirits and cocktails - summer doesn’t get much better.

