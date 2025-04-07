Brighton's EV curiosity sparks to life at Charge and Drive event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What started as a breezy Thursday morning on Madeira Drive quickly turned into a buzzing hub of electric vehicle excitement. Over 600 people—families, local business owners, councillors, and curious passersby—descended on Brighton’s seafront on April 3rd for the Charge & Drive event, a free day-long experience that pulled electric cars out of the showroom and put them into the hands of the public.

Organised in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council, the event wasn’t about sales targets or glossy brochures. It was about breaking down the myths around EVs, giving people the chance to try them for themselves, and starting real conversations about what our cleaner transport future might look like. With more than 280 test drives completed across 27 different vehicles—from compact city run-arounds to high-tech SUVs and commercial vans—it’s safe to say the interest is very real.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better response,” said Harrison Hughes, Event Director. “People weren’t just here to shop. They came to learn, to understand what switching to electric might mean for them—at home, in business, or just day-to-day life. That’s what makes it so exciting.”

And it wasn’t just about the cars. The event was powered by key partners like Blink Charging UK, Char.gy, BYD Europe, and Rossetts Commercial Vehicles, who were on hand to offer advice, answer questions, and showcase the infrastructure that’s fast becoming part of Brighton’s streetscape.

Councillor Trevor Muten, who attended the event, was enthusiastic about what the day represented. “Brighton & Hove is already leading the way when it comes to public EV charging, and events like this show just how much appetite there is from the public. We’re on track to install thousands more chargers in the coming years—and the buzz today shows why that’s so important.”

From first-time EV drivers to long-time sceptics, the test drives left a lasting impression. With no salespeople in sight, the cars spoke for themselves. “I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said one attendee, “but I’m honestly blown away. They’re quiet, smooth, and… just cool.”

As the sun set on Madeira Drive, one thing became clear: the electric future is no longer something people are just reading about. It’s something they’re experiencing. First-hand. And Charge & Drive is making sure of that.

The journey doesn’t stop here. The Charge & Drive experience returns on Saturday 21st June as part of the London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rally—a massive seafront celebration expected to draw over 35,000 people.

Brighton, it seems, is ready to drive the change.