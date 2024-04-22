Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift WON'T be playing in Lewes this summer!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A celebration of community football in Lewes, here is your chance to play on the hallowed 'Pan Siro' turf while raising money for charity and the club.

In particular, it is a celebration of the football of Lewes FC Women’s Vets, who were founded ten years ago and have been going from strength to strength ever since.

Players each donate £5-10 to play, and funds raised will go towards supporting the fantastic fundraising work of the Lewes FC Women’s Vets: Lewes Women's Vets fundraising page