Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift WON'T be playing in Lewes this summer!
A celebration of community football in Lewes, here is your chance to play on the hallowed 'Pan Siro' turf while raising money for charity and the club.
In particular, it is a celebration of the football of Lewes FC Women’s Vets, who were founded ten years ago and have been going from strength to strength ever since.
Players each donate £5-10 to play, and funds raised will go towards supporting the fantastic fundraising work of the Lewes FC Women’s Vets: Lewes Women's Vets fundraising page
The bar and the chip hut will be open at various times on both days, and there will be awards ceremonies for all the teams. All are welcome to come and be part of the day. From 9am, Saturday, May 11.