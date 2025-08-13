Burgess Hill u3a takes an Antarctic Odyssey

Despite the recent heat wave Burgess Hill u3a has already put together it’s Autumn program. This kicks off on September 3 with a presentation by Duncan Lavin illustrating his passion for Antarctica. Not only does this include a fascinating talk but also many beautiful photographs capturing Antarctica’s geographic splendour and wildlife

Duncan’s passion for this magical continent is shown by his visits to the Royal Geographical Society to look at the iconic stills taken by Frank Hurley renowned for his mastery of the lens on several polar exhibitions.

He also saw one of Ernest Shackleton‘s life boats “The James Caird” which is at Dulwich College. It's remarkable how such a small, fragile craft successfully overcame the elements of the Southern Ocean.

This enthralling Antarctic Odyssey will be at u3a’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, September 3 at Cyprus Hall. The doors open at 9.45am with the talk starting at 10.30am. Refreshments are available and admission is free and open to non u3a members.

Antarctic Wildlife

Throughout the autumn, Burgess Hill u3a will be continuing with its wide range of activities, led by their new Chair, Paul Woods. As usual these activities range from quiz groups; board and card games; lunches; history groups; languages; books and much more.

For further information please contact via the u3a website on https://burgess – hill.u3asite.uk