Calling Planet Earth hits Eastbourne

The Concert Show That Defines the Eighties arrives at the Royal Hippodrome. Featuring the music of Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Ultravox, Visage, Tears for Fears, ABC, Japan, Yazoo, The Human League, Eurythmics and more.

Billed as “the hottest ticket in the Solar System”, Calling Planet Earth plays the Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome on Friday, March 28.

Recreating the electrifying Eighties, the production takes concertgoers on a musical memory tour back to the nightclub dancefloor of the 1980s.

The show that is “taking the galaxy by storm”, offers music lovers the chance to relive, sing, dance and party to the best Eighties songs ever recorded.

Calling Planet Earth lands at the Royal Hippodrome Friday 28 March

Hits featured include Gold, Tainted Love, Vienna, The Look of Love, True, and – of course – Planet Earth.

Performed by talented live musicians – acclaimed arrangements and vocals combine in a fast-moving show that boasts the highest of production values.

The show’s lead, Michael King, says: “Calling Planet Earth is without doubt the most stunning Eighties experience ever brought back to the future!

“It’s the show that defines a decade.”

Tickets are available from the venue box office: royalhippodrome.com/event/taylor-swift-tribute/ 01323 80 20 20.