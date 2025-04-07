Calling Planet Earth - relive the Eighties at The Hawth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Billed as “the hottest ticket in the Solar System”, Calling Planet Earth recreates the electrifying eighties. The production takes concertgoers on a musical memory tour back to the nightclub dancefloor of the 1980s.
The show offers music lovers the chance to relive, sing, dance and party to the best Eighties songs ever recorded. Hits featured include Gold, Tainted Love, Vienna, The Look of Love, True, and, of course, Planet Earth.
Performed by talented live musicians, acclaimed arrangements and vocals combine in a fast-moving show that boasts the highest of production values. The show’s lead, Michael King, says: “Calling Planet Earth is without doubt the most stunning Eighties experience ever brought back to the future!
“It’s the show that defines a decade.”
Tickets priced £32 are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).