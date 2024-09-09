Cambridge scholar to give Cromwell talk in Eastbourne

On Thursday, November 5, the Historical Association will host Dr. David Smith of Selwyn College for a discussion of the reputation of one of the most dramatic, important and divisive figures in modern British history.

Oliver Cromwell overthrew the monarchy, yet became king in all but name. He fought for parliament, yet led a regime that depended on military force.

The venue is Bibendum at 1 Grange Road, right opposite the town hall and a few minutes walk from the railway station.

The time is 7pm and there will be plenty of time of time for questions and animated discussion after the talk.

This is an event for everyone and anyone interested in history.